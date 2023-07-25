Redmond SunWest Legion team wins States and is heading back to Regionals

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond American Legion SunWest baseball team just captured another state title.

The team went 5-0 at States and did so in dominating fashion, winning the championship game 12-2 against the Roseburg Randols.

Redmond Coach Marc Horner said his squad is getting hot at the right time.

They'll head to Montana this week for the regional tournament against the best eight teams from the Northwest.

The 18U team won States last year but finished third at regionals.

They're hoping to at least make the finals this year, and hopefully the whole thing.

Their first game is on Friday.