Bend native ‘obsessed’ with SlamBall competing in revived ESPN league, honoring fallen friend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- SlamBall, the unique sport of basketball with trampolines on the floor, is back.

A Summit High and University of Oregon grad is on one of the teams.

Bend native Bradley Laubacher is putting his body on the line on the professional SlamBall court.

“Yeah, its a pretty physical sport, so I'm rocking the shiner after the first weekend of games -- but I’m doing alright,” Laubacher said.

ESPN brought back SlamBall this year for the first time since 2008.

Laubacher and his brother grew up with the hybrid sport.

“We were watching SlamBall instead of cartoons, so we were pretty obsessed from the beginning,” Laubacher said.

They used to set up mattresses, Nerf hoops and trampoline basketball nets just to get a taste.

“I’ve been kind of playing it, or at least my own version of it, since elementary, middle school,” Laubacher said.

When the league came back, Laubacher, a former track and field star at Oregon and basketball player at Bushnell, messaged every former SlamBall player on LinkedIn, just praying for a response.

“I think with my basketball and track background, playing both of those in college, that was enough for me to get a reply,” Laubacher said.

Once he got the call, he joined a trampoline park, like the Bend Trampoline Zone, just to start getting reps.

“Its definitely a steep learning curve, because its just a totally new sport that none of us had really practiced coming in, you know?” Laubacher said.

He drove to Las Vegas from his home in San Diego, and has been playing and living with his team, the “Slashers,” ever since.

“It is fun -- very fun,” Laubacher said. “Obviously, flying through the air and kind of the hits and really just being back on a team for me.”

But there's more to it for Laubacher.

He wears #9 in honor of his friend and fellow Summit High alum, JT Evans, who passed away.

“Just try to represent JT and try and put things in perspective every time I put on the jersey, wearing number 9 for him, which was his number when he played college football,” Laubacher said.

He tries to keep JT, and his younger self, in mind while he jumps and flies in the unique professional league.

“If your 8-year-old self knew what you were doing right now, you’d be pinching yourself,” Laubacher said.

Laubacher and his slashers play again Friday night.

The season is only four weeks long. His team is 1-2, but is looking to make a playoff push.