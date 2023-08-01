Bend North Softball All-Stars heading to North Carolina for Little League World Series

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A team of Bend athletes will represent the entire Northwest in the Softball Little League World Series.

Friday night, the Bend North Softball All-Stars beat Montana 8-4 for the Northwest Regional crown.

The win punched their ticket to the Softball Little League World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.

The team was led by the tremendous pitching of Janelle Guiney, and the clutch hitting of players like Jessie Berry and Lily Christensen, among others.

However, according to Head Coach Kevin Guiney, it's the togetherness and support for each other, which has carried this team to great heights.

"If one girl's down, they do a great job of picking them up -- just that team bond, knowing that everybody has each other's back,” Guiney said. "I had some pretty high expectations starting out. I thought we had a team that could possibly compete, definitely at the state level. Wasn't sure about the regional level, but we went down and competed, and came away winners."

This was the team's first time winning districts.

Now, they've claimed the state and regional title.

They play the winner of Canada and Latin America this upcoming Monday at 10am Eastern, 7pm Pacific on ESPN+.

The girls and coaches leave for North Carolina on Wednesday.