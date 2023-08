Adriene Steffen, of Sisters, competed in several events.

Brody Dent of Bend finished in a tie for 10th place in bareback riding

Crook County High School student Shane Scott won the saddle bronc title at the National High School Finals rodeo in Wyoming last weekend.

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.