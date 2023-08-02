Bend Elks hit walk off home run in 14-inning thriller against Springfield

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- How about those Bend Elks?

In the Elks' final home stand of the regular season, they take Game 1 in dramatic fashion.

In the 14th inning, catcher Luca DiaPaulo hits a two-run walk-off home run to beat the Springfield Drifters 7-5.

The game had nearly 40y strikeouts between the two clubs, and nine innings of shutout baseball.

All ended with one swing.

The Elks have two more games this series at home, then end the season on the road against Cowlitz.