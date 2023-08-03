Eagle Crest man who’s approaching 90 brings home several medals in track and racquetball

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A nearly 90-year-old Eagle Crest resident competes nationally in track and racquetball -- and he’s doing quite well.

89-year-old Colben Keith Sime just got back from the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and the USA Track and Field Masters Open in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“One of the biggest joys is to go to these meets and to meet people my age and younger, and some of them older that are there to compete,” Sime said. “As I say, I’ve met these people, and it’s almost like a family every year we get together.”

Not only is Sime traveling across the country competing in these events, but he’s bringing home the hardware.

Sime took home five gold medals, one silver and three bronze in both track and racquetball.

“It's cardio, racquetball is hand-eye coordination -- and putting the two of them together, you get the most bang for your buck, in terms of the exercise that you do,” Sime said.

Keith only started running when he turned 75, when his kids started running marathons.

“I ran Boston in 2011 and 2015. My oldest son and I ran the Boston Marathon together, and it was one of the highlights of my life,” Sime said.

After a back issue forced him away from marathons, he has stuck with track and racquetball.

Sime turns 90 in October, and shows no signs of slowing down.

He even revealed his secrets to success,

“Well, I’ve got two mantras,” Sime said. “One is, you don’t know what you can do until you try it. And the other is to never give up.”

He emphasized the importance of trying new things.

“If you don’t enter, there’s no way you can compete,” Sime said.

“Of course, Sime’s not done yet.

He has the Oregon Senior Games coming up next weekend in Corvallis.