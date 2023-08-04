Former Olympian Ashton Eaton hosting kids track camp in La Pine

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One of, if not the greatest athlete to come out of Central Oregon is back in town, for a kids camp.

Former Olympian and Central Oregon's own Ashton Eaton is hosting a track camp this weekend, in his hometown of La Pine.

The two-time Olympic decathlon gold medalist will help the next generation of athletes develop the foundation of an Olympic mindset.

There are two training sessions at the La Pine High School track.

One is Saturday for kids 6-11 years old, and one is Sunday for kids 12-18.

The older session is full but Saturday's younger session still has a few spots.

You can sign up here.