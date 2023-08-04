Oregon and Washington leave Pac-12 for Big Ten, OSU future uncertain

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The University of Oregon and the University of Washington have officially left the Pac-12, and are joining the Big Ten conference.

The makeup of the Pac 12, and Division 1 college football, is completely changing -- and the domino effect is in full swing.

The move was finalized after a vote by the league's presidents Friday afternoon.

The Ducks and Huskies will join the Big Ten starting in 2024, the same time as USC and UCLA, who announced they were leaving the Pac-12 for the big ten more than a year ago.

Meanwhile, Arizona applied and was approved to join the Big 12, and now Arizona State and Utah have applied.

The future of the Pac-12's remaining schools: Oregon State, Washington State, Cal and Stanford, remains uncertain.

It’s speculated Cal and Stanford may join the Big Ten or another mega-conference, while the Beavers and Cougars could become independent, or join the Mountain West conference.

However, in its official announcement, Oregon said, “In coming years, the UO will prioritize the long-held traditions, including competition across all sports with Oregon State university."

For more on the fast-moving developments, follow the AP's story on our website.