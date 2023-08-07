‘Just keep going’: Bend North Softball enjoying unique aspects of LLWS, still confident despite facing elimination

(Update: adding video, comments from players)

GREENVILLE, NC (KTVZ) -- The Bend North softball team is one game into the Little League Softball World Series.

Unfortunately, it started with a loss.

A three-run fifth inning led to Bend North's 4-2 loss to Puerto Rico on Monday in its Little League World Series opener, but the hope to advance remains alive for the young team.

The Bend North All-Stars played Puerto Rico, who is representing Latin America and beat Canada on Sunday in its first-round game.

While trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Bend North loaded the bases and tied the game at 1-1 with a Madeline Switzer walk/hit-by-pitch, to force in a run.

In the top of the fifth, Puerto Rico bunted with a runner on second. The throw to first was late and the runner took advantage of confusion at first to round third and score at home.

A huge RBI double and eventual passed ball allowed two runners to score and make it a 4-1 game.

In the bottom of the sixth, Janelle Guiney, who pitched the entire game, flied out to deep center field and advanced a runner at third to make it a 4-2 contest, but the inning would end with the next batter.

Bend North is set to play Italy, representing the Europe/Africa Region, Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST (1p.m. PST) in the elimination bracket.

Outside of game action, the girls are enjoying the trip, going to sponsored brand events, listening to speeches by college softball stars and making friends with the international players.

The Bend girls, including outfielder Maddie Switzer, became close with some players from the Philippines, and of course some of the Italian players.

“It was just cool to watch them be so amazed by things that we have that they don’t,” Switzer said of her new Italian friends. “They were like, ‘Your cows are so big here!’ It was cool, because this was an experience that some people never get in their entire lives, and to get this at such a young age is really cool.”

Despite having to play their new friends, and coming off a loss, Switzer and starting pitcher Janelle Guiney are still confident.

“Pretty much we just keep going,” Guiney said. “Even though we lost, it doesn’t mean we will lose again.”

Switzer added, “I have full confidence going into tomorrow that we can definitely win.”

Guiney did add that it's tough facing a team she’s become friends with.

“I feel like if we did win, I’d feel kind of bad, because then they’d have to go home, which is really far away,” Guiney said.

Italy lost its first game 11-1 to the New England region.

We'll let you know how they do Tuesday on KTVZ.COM and NewsChannel 21 at Five.