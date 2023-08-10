Skip to Content
OSU Cascades student attempting to make US river surfing team

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- 21-year-old Austin Fernand has been coming to Bend and surfing at the white water park since 2018.

He first picked up the sport in his hometown of Boise, Idaho.

He’s since surfed across the country and across the world, competing in Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Austria.

Now he’s looking to join the United States river surfing team for an upcoming international competition held in Chelan, Washington.

“It would kind of prove to my self that I can make something out fo this really Niche hobby," Fernand said. "Because nobody’s really done it yet and I think it would be cool to make a life out of river surfing.”

Noah Chast will have more from Fernand and his efforts to make the team tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

