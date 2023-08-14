Skip to Content
Sports

C.O. athletes stack up the medals at 41st annual Seaside Beach Volleyball Tournament

By
Updated
today at 5:25 PM
Published 5:00 PM

SEASIDE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This weekend was the 41st annual Seaside Beach volleyball tournament.

It’s the biggest beach volleyball tournament in the country, with more than 200 nets, and close to 2,000 players.

As always, there was a strong showing from Central Oregon athletes, with quite a few winning!

For the kids, Bend High grad Jillian Stein took first place in the 18U division, while NPJ’s Olivia Cruz and Olivia Moses took second in the girls 14U B division. 

For the adults, Dylan Rainville and Marcy Rasmussen won BB co-ed, while Katie Pelchar, Chuck Nix, Tyler Witte and Gabby Sanders all tied for third.

Witte and Sean Satterwhite took third in men’s BB, and Ben Tustin and Bob Trapnell took first place in the dino division.

Of course, there were those who didn't win any medals (like Sports Anchor Noah Chast) but certainly tried their hardest.

Congrats to all who took part in this fantastic weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content