Despite heat wave, fall sports tryouts and practices get underway for Oregon high schools

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Despite the heat hitting the state, Oregon schools held their first practice or tryout Monday for football, soccer, volleyball and cross country.

The first jamboree and contest date for all sports is next week, on Thursday August 24th.

Mountain View Athletic Director Lance Haas said sports at his school, and across the district, continue to improve.

"Ever since Covid, our numbers have only gone up," Haas said. "This year, most of our programs have some of the highest numbers of participation ever.”

"I think sports in general is on an upward trend," he added. "The competitiveness around all the schools in Bend and Redmond is on its way up, and I think in any given sport, any of the schools can win. So I think you're starting to see some really good competitive balance, and I think it's going to play out on the fall sports fields."

While the smoke conditions are better in the area, this week's heat wave could cause other complications.

Haas said they'll monitor the heat index each day, and move the evening practices if they have to.