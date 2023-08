Abby's Legendary Pizza in Bend threw a pizza party Thursday evening for the Bend North Little League softball team after their tremendous season and trip to the World Series in North Carolina. Noah Chast talked to one of the girls and their coach about their momentous run.

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.