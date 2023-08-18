Skip to Content
Bend Endurance Academy hosting free climbing team tryouts at new facility

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Endurance Academy is hosting free climbing team tryouts.

Athletes will have the chance to explore the brand new climbing facility, engage with the team’s coaching staff, and connect with fellow team members.

The 90-minute practice sessions will allow prospective team climbers to gain insight into the academy's coaching methods and team dynamics.

Tryouts for the development and competition teams are 10:30-noon on August 22nd, 25th, 26th, and 29th.

You can sign up here.

