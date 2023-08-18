Oregon Ducks volleyball team hosting supply drive for Maui wildfire victims

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Ducks are hosting Portland State for an exhibition match Saturday night at 6pm.

Admission is free, but the team is asking fans to bring supplies to benefit those impacted by the maui wildfires

Supplies include hygiene and toiletry needs, drawstring/resealable bags, cleaning wipes, non-perishable food items or snacks, pillows and blankets, and kids' items such as small toys and coloring books.

Senior middle blocker Karson Bacon, who has family in Hawaii, touched on how important the help can be.

"There are people that, you know, out and around and especially from a community standpoint here, we have a lot of student-athletes, we have a lot of students, faculty and just members of our own community that it can affect,” Bacon said. “If you're able to help, then that's something we should do, and were in a really good position now."

The team starts the season with a tournament at the University of Hawaii, and will bring the donations with them on the trip.

The Ducks are ranked ninth in the AVCA preseason top 25 poll.