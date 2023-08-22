Skip to Content
Bend based gravel biking site Dirty Freehub celebrating 10th anniversary

today at 5:27 PM
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Dirty Freehub, the gravel biking route-finding website turns 10 this month.

The site was founded in Bend by Linda and Kevin English.

The non-profit organization wanted to host a celebratory bike ride on one of its original routes in Bend, Water and Lava, but with constant smoke, the ride has been pushed to a later date.

Instead, it's celebrating with an online party to reflect on the journey over the years, and share gravel riding stories.

The public Zoom meeting is Wednesday night at 7pm.

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

