Bend’s Hydro Flask becomes U.S. Snowboard Team’s first title sponsor

PARK CITY, Utah (KTVZ) -- U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced Tuesday the first snowboard title partnership in history with Hydro Flask, a Bend-based, award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and soft goods innovations and a Helen of Troy Limited brand, officially naming the team the Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team.

The Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team includes athletes such as two-time Olympic champion Chloe Kim, the most decorated snowboard cross athlete of all time and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Jacobellis, and X Games champion and FIS Crystal Globe winner Dusty Henricksen.

“I’m super excited about Hydro Flask coming on board as the title partner of the Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team,” said Chloe Kim, two-time Olympic gold medalist and Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team member. “This type of support is so important for our sport. The future of snowboarding looks very bright!”

“We are delighted to have Hydro Flask on board as the new title partner of the Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “This is the most significant partnership we’ve ever had for the snowboard team and also the perfect brand alignment. We are excited to work together and further support our incredible snowboard athletes.”

The partnership will bring additional financial and marketing support to the snowboard program over the next three years, extending through the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. This groundbreaking partnership unites two brands that hold mutual values, including a passion for the outdoors, a commitment to sustainability and a strong sense of community.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the U.S. Snowboard Team. These athletes are creative and passionate, bringing an unrivaled level of energy to the outdoors, which we love to see,” said Larry Witt, President of Helen of Troy’s Home & Outdoor segment. ”With a shared dedication to style and performance, we are excited to help support and hydrate this talented group of individuals as they begin their journey toward the 2026 Winter Olympics."

“I’m stoked on this partnership with Hydro Flask,” said Dusty Henricksen, X Games champion and Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team athlete. “It’s a great brand and a great fit for our team. I’m hyped for all of the athletes, and for the sport in general.”

Hydro Flask’s title sponsorship broadens a pre-existing partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. The brand has been a named supplier to the team since 2019 and produced co-branded bottles and gear throughout the last four years.

Expanding beyond the title partnership, Hydro Flask will also take on the role of associate partner at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix events held at Copper Mountain, Colorado and Mammoth Mountain, California. Additionally, Hydro Flask will be involved in the Visa Big Air event taking place in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask® is the leader in high-performance insulated products that help people enjoy the things they love to do in the places they love to be. From the number one-selling water bottle* to soft goods innovations like the Day Escape™ Soft Coolers to the Outdoor Kitchen dining collection, Hydro Flask’s delightfully simple designs and go-anywhere durability delivers the perfect temperature when you need it. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask inspires active outdoor lives with two simple words: Let’s Go! Its giving program, Parks For All, supports nonprofit organizations focused on building, maintaining, restoring, and investing in public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier, and more fulfilled lives. To learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks For All, and to see the full lineup of award-winning products, visit www.hydroflask.com.

*According to third-party data

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2023, competing in ten teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle moguls, freestyle aerials, snowboard, nordic combined, para snowboard, para alpine, and ski jumping. In addition to the fully-funded elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers, and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success, and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org.