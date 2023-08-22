Skip to Content
Mariners red hot during winning streak, Julio Rodriguez named AL Player of the Week

SEATTLE (KTVZ) -- The Seattle Mariners are one of the hottest teams in baseball.

They've won seven games in a row and absolutely clobbered the White Sox Monday night 14-2.

Last week's American League Player of the week, Julio Rodriguez, didn't even play.

The 22-year-old phenom hit nearly .600, with 7 runs, 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 12 RBIs and 6 stolen bases last week. 

Plus, shortstop JP Crawford is back from injury. 

The Mariners are now just two games behind the Rangers for first place in the AL West, and currently holding the last Wild Card spot.

Their series with the White Sox continues tonight.

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

