Bend Rugby Roughriders win Cascade Classic for second year in a row

Published 5:10 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Rugby Roughriders are back-to-back Cascade Classic champions.

Austin Alley scored the game-winning try in sudden death overtime against the Nomadic Pigs.

The classic, held at Pine Nursery Park, hosted seven rugby teams from across the Northwest. 

It was sponsored by Deschutes Brewery and had Rebound Physical Therapy on the sidelines. 

Plus, DJ Raider Mystic hosted the after-party. 

The Roughriders' fall season officially starts next weekend against Boise.

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

