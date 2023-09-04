Skip to Content
Bend Oregon Raider Nation fan club celebrates the start of football season with Labor Day BBQ

Published 6:25 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Raiders fans gathered at Sawyer Park in Bend Monday evening for their second annual summer ending season kickoff party.

The group had lawn games, barbecue food, cold drinks and lots of passion for their beloved Raiders.

Noah Chast was live at the event, as organizer Aaron Chambers, aka DJ Raider Mystic, told him the reason for the barbecue: "Its a family thing."

If you're a Raiders fan and want to watch the team with a group, B.O.R.N. watches Raiders games at Big E's in Bend every Sunday.

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

