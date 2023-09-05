Cyclebar Bend starting a fitness challenge, kickoff party next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cyclebar Bend is launching a fall fitness challenge.

The Old Mill District gym is challenging participants to complete 30 classes in 45 days.

In addition to classic rides, this challenge will include a new class format - cycleHIIT - which consists of a 30-minute ride, followed by 30 minutes of weights and core on their riverfront patio.

The kickoff party for the challenge is next Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

Everyone present will be entered to win swag from Hydro Flask, Lululemon and Vooray.