Widgi Creek hosting pickleball fundraiser for Maui wildfire victims

Published 8:40 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Widgi Creek Pickleball Club is hosting a tournament this week, raising money for those affected by the Maui wildfires.

The club is hosting a "paddle battle," a team elimination-style tournament.

The event has a 20-team and 40-person limit, with each team trying to move up to the winning court.

Prizes will be given out to the winning teams.

Pickleball Director David Kowalski said there will also be several items up for auction, with the proceeds also going to Maui fire victims.

"Well, Widgi Creek is all about helping the community,” Kowalski said Tuesday. “When we have problems here locally, we reach out and help people in Bend. But this is something that's way more important right now. We want to do what we can to help out."

Teams will fill up fast, but everyone is invited to come watch and enter the raffle.

Direct donations without signing up will also be accepted.

Noah Chast

