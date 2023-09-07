Horner Cycling Foundation’s Thrilla Cyclocross Series free for riders this year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Horner Cycling Foundation's Thrilla Cyclocross Series starts Thursday at the Bend Athletic Club.

Cyclocross is full of unique terrains, speed and fun, but this year the race is accessible to everyone.

Cyclocross is the sport of racing bicycles over rough terrain, and sometimes carrying the bicycle over obstacles.

The Thrilla race course is a two-mile lap around the Athletic Club of Bend.

For the first event, no entry fees will be charged for racers.

According to Horner Cycling Foundation Director Molly Cogswell-Kelley, the group has more sponsors this year to cover costs, but participants and spectators are encouraged to donate.

"People are being very generous, which is great. And some people might not have the means to pay, and that's fine. We want them out here, and we want them to race,” Cogswell-Kelley said. "It's the hardest thing you're going to do, for 30 minutes or 45 minutes, and you're going to be really struggling. But when you get off your bike, you're going to say, 'God, I can't wait to do it next week'."

The course is mostly single-track, loose dirt, with two barriers, a sand pit, sometimes mud pit, a little pavement and a few steep climbs.

The series starts with a juniors race of 9-11 year-olds, and has races for those 35-plus.

The series continues the next three Thursdays in September.