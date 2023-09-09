Martinez gets No. 16 Oregon State going in 55-7 win over UC Davis

By GARY HOROWITZ

Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Damien Martinez ran for a 64-yard touchdown on Oregon State’s first offensive play, setting the tone in the 16th-ranked Beavers’ 55-7 victory over UC Davis on Saturday.

Silas Bolden had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown, and a 22-yard scoring reception in the second quarter as Oregon State (2-0) extended its 14-0 first-quarter lead to 38-0 at halftime.

In his second start for the Beavers, DJ Uiagalelei completed 8 of 13 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score. He did not play in the second half. The Clemson transfer has accounted for five touchdown passes and three rushing scores in two games.

“He can move and he’s tough to tackle,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “He’s been effective red zone, short yardage. We want to use his athleticism and strength.”

The Beavers also were able to get quality playing time for backup quarterback Aidan Chiles, who played the entire second half and completed 9 of 13 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, and added 42 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Lan Larison had a 38-yard run on the game’s opening drive for the Aggies (1-1), but that accounted for the majority of their offensive production in the first half. The drive ended when linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold Jr. intercepted Miles Hastings’ tipped pass, and Oregon State scored on the next play.

Oregon State continues to build off the momentum of last year’s 10-win season, the third in school history.

“I feel last year doing what we did with the 10-win season, just capitalizing on that and just keeping that going,” said Martinez who ran for 104 yards on seven carries. “That kind of set the standard last year, showing the younger guys what we need to do, week by week.”

The Beavers had 450 total yards to 169 for UC Davis, which scored a touchdown with 5:06 remaining to avoid a shutout. Oregon State’s defense had three sacks and forced two turnovers.

“It felt good,” defensive tackle Isaac Hodgins said of the Beavers’ defensive performance. “I just wish we had that big zero on the board.”

It was the fifth career meeting between Oregon State and UC Davis, and first since 1930. The Beavers are 5-0 in the series.

PAC-12 TIES

UC Davis coach Dan Hawkins was head coach at Colorado from 2006-10 after spending the previous five seasons at Boise State. Hawkins is in his seventh season at his alma mater.

NEW LOOK STADIUM

This was the first game at the $161 million west side remodel at Reser Stadium. Capacity is 35,548 with the potential for 36,000 with standing room.

THE TAKEWAY

UC Davis: The Aggies of the Big Sky Conference, who were ranked No. 14 in this week’s FCS poll, stepped up in class against a Power 5 opponent and were overmatched.

Oregon State: The Beavers dominated a ranked, lower-division opponent. Uiagalelei has been effective thus far and gives Oregon State a dual threat at quarterback, along with Chiles. The Beavers led the Pac-12 in total defense last season and have served notice early in 2023 that this could be a formidable unit once again.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oregon State likely will hold steady in next week’s rankings.

UP NEXT

UC Davis: Hosts Southern Utah on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Oregon State: Hosts San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 16