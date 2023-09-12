La Pine Lions Club’ 14th annual Scramble for Sight, Hearing, & Diabetes golf tournament this Saturday

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The La Pine Lions Club is hosting its 14th annual "Scramble for Sight, Hearing, & Diabetes" golf tournament this Saturday for KTP day.

It's part of the “Keep the Promise Day” series throughout Oregon.

The goal of the event is to celebrate the Lions’ connection to Helen Keller and their promise to address preventable blindness and hearing loss.

The tournament at Quail Run Golf Course helps fund the club’s sight, hearing and diabetes programs for a year.

They provide low-cost eye exams, eyeglasses, hearing aids, sight-saving surgeries and scholarships to low-income residents in southern Deschutes and northern Klamath counties.

Julia Farman, the marketing chair for the La Pine Lions Club, said helping people is what the club does, and is more important now than ever.

"We have just gotten out of a pandemic. We have a lot of humanitarian needs,” Farman said. “We are in a rebuilding cycle, where we want to get out and interact with our communities and empower them to take care of themselves, to grow bigger, and to be more compassionate to each other. This is our one huge event we've been doing for 14 years."

The community-favorite event will feature a new hole-in-one giveaway this year.

The prize is an all-expenses-paid trip for four to the No. 1 golf course in Maui.