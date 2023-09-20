Summit girls soccer blanks Ridgeview 3-0 in IMC home opener
Maggie Kelly, Shayna Roskoph and Ava Simone scored for the Storm.
Summit is now 1-3 on the season overall. Ridgeview is 1-5.
Check out standings and schedules here.
Maggie Kelly, Shayna Roskoph and Ava Simone scored for the Storm.
Summit is now 1-3 on the season overall. Ridgeview is 1-5.
Check out standings and schedules here.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.