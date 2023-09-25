Pac-12 shakes up AP Top 25 poll after Oregon blows out Colorado and OSU’s tight loss to WSU

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A tale of two cities, or more so two Oregon colleges.

One riding the high off a big win, the other recovering after falling just short against a divisional rival turned companion.

The Oregon Ducks hosted Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks were 21-point favorites, and Vegas turned out to be spot on, if not generous.

Oregon beat down on Colorado 42-6, not allowing a score until the end of the fourth quarter.

Coach Dan Lanning, who gave an impassioned speech to his team pre-game, addressing the hype surrounding Colorado, reflected on the blowout win.

"There's no speech that wins games -- players win games! Our players went out there, and they won the game,” Lanning said. “Our players went out there and executed, and our players went out there, and decided to go out there and make a decision to be poised, focused, and play with their pads -- not with anything else. And that’s what I’m proud of -- making that decision. It’s an ‘us’ decision, not a ‘me’ decision.”

Bo Nix threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns. Troy Franklin caught two of those, and had more than 100 yards on the day.

The team as a whole rushed for nearly 250 yards and three touchdowns.

Over in Pullman, Washington, it was a different story, with Oregon State and Washington State meeting as ranked opponents for the first time, in a year like no other.

The Cougars jumped out to an early lead over the Beavers, leading 35-14 after three quarters.

Quarterback DJj Uiagalelei led his Beavers to a fourth-quarter comeback attempt, including a 26-yard touchdown run.

The transfer quarterback, who struggled with his accuracy during the game, found Jack Velling in the end zone to make it a three-point game.

But there was only 1:12 left on the clock.

The Beavers tried for an onside kick, but the attempt was no good, and the Cougars held on to win.

Jonathan Smith, the head football coach for Oregon State, spoke on the errors.

"The margin for error against a really good team that's playing really well -- we just had too many self-inflicted (errors) to make up a difference on that,” Smith said. "I think all the small things matter in a three-point game -- there's no question. Again, specifics, play design, we're going to throw some incompletions. When you lose by three, there's a bunch of plays that make a difference."

Uiagalelei was 17 of 34 for close two 200 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Deshaun Fenwick ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

After the loss, Oregon State dropped five spots to No. 19 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Washington State jumped all the way up to No. 16.

After the Ducks win, Oregon moved up one spot, to No. 9 -- and Colorado fell out.

For the first time ever, the Pac-12 has four teams in the Top 10, with Washington, USC and Utah rounding out the 7-10 spots.

Oregon is on the road against unranked Stanford this coming Saturday.

Oregon State is at home Friday night against No. 10 Utah. We'll be in Corvallis on Friday with exclusive game-day coverage.