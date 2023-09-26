High Desert Renegades softball teams finish 1st and 2nd at California Tournament

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 16/18u Renegades finished second at the Legacy Sports fast-pitch tournament in Redding, California, while the 14u team finished first.

The 18/16u team finished with a 4-1 record, outscoring opponents 45-10.

Taylor Aldrich led the way in the circle, striking out nearly 40 percent of the batters she faced.

They lost in the gold bracket championship game 2-1.

The 14u team beat Foothill Gold Griffin 6-0 in the finals, the team who gave the Renegades their only loss earlier in the tournament.

In the final, the Renegades had 12 hits and were stellar defensively.

Pitcher Janelle Guiney was dominant in the circle - giving up only four hits, and striking out five in the complete-game win.