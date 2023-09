BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A big-name Raider legend is coming to Bend.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Lester Hayes is coming to bend for this year's Christmas Parade.

He will be part of the Bend Oregon Raider Nation float.

Hayes, "The Judge," had 39 interceptions and five defensive touchdowns in his 10-year career and was a five-time Pro Bowler.

He won Super Bowls with the Raiders in 1980 and 1984.