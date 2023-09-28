Harlem Wizards taking on Bend-La Pine teachers in fundraiser game

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Ever wanted to see your teacher get dunked on by professional basketball players?

This weekend, you can!

The Harlem Wizards are coming to Bend, to play a basketball game against a group of Bend-La Pine teachers.

You can buy tickets online or in person, for a higher price.

Student admission is $15, while general admission is $18.

50% of the ticket sales come back to the Parent Teacher Student Association, to help fund grants for teachers, socials for the students and other projects.

Jessica Shaffer, the treasurer for the Sky View Middle School PTSA, helped organize the game.

"Our mission as a PTSA since Covid is that we wanted to bring a level of fun and spirit back to the school after such a trying time, so we thought, 'Let's try to plan a Wizards basketball game with the teachers,'” Shaffer said.

You can see teachers from Sky View, Lava Ridge, Mountain View, Ponderosa and several other schools attempting to ball out against the Wizards this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Sky View Middle School.