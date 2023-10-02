Portland Trail Blazers talk life post-Damian Lillard at team’s Media Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In the aftermath of the Damian Lillard trade, which now includes the trade of Jrue Holiday to the Celtics, the team acquired five new players via trade in the past week.

Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, and Toumani Camara will all join the Blazers from other teams, in addition to number three overall draft pick Scoot Henderson.

Returning Blazers include Anfernee Simons, Jeremy Grant and Shaedon Sharpe, among others.

Simons spoke on what it will be like without Lillard.

"When somebody like Dame leaves, who's made a big impact in your life and in your career, it definitely hits harder than any other teammate leaving,” Simons said.

Henderson commented on what it’s been like for him in Portland.

"Portland, it's a great vibe out here,” Henderson said. “All the people are cool out here, so far. It's all love. The people out here are welcoming, and that's all you can ask for in a city you play in"

Training camp starts Tuesday for the Blazers in Santa Barbara, California.

The Blazers tip off their regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 25 against the LA Clippers.

The first home game of the season is two days later, Friday, Oct. 27 against the Orlando Magic.