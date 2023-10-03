Indoor rower from Bend ‘feeling good’ about 2024 World Championships

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend resident Steve Tague is training for the 2024 Indoor Rowing World Championships.

“It had always kind of come naturally, I was strong and quick, but I lacked the endurance,” Tague said of his ability.

But it may be his last ride.

Tague has always been an athlete, but injuries forced him to find a new avenue.

“The doctor suggested that I cut impact out of everything I was doing,” Tague said. "So he kind of told me I could either row, swim or bike -- and having rowed before, I figured that was a good option.”

It instantly became his new passion and obsession.

“From there, it's just kind of taken off, and I’ve worked my way up -- and that’s where I am today,” Tague said.

He trains every day and has competed in regional events, virtual competitions, and even went to Paris in 2020 for his first ever World Championship, where he placed second and seventh in two races.

“Just to be in that environment, to walk into an arena, and you’ve got teams from various countries. And you’re walking in with a USA jersey, and just to feel the energy of that,” Tague recalled.

His best event is the 500-meter, which he’s won at Worlds and other competitions the past three years.

“I’m generally in the top three, so that I’m always feeling good about,” Tague said.

He also competes in the 2000-meter.

The 2024 World Championships are next February in Prague.

But Tague will need a knee replacement soon, and fears this winter’s competition could be his last.

“You know, I’m not getting faster,” Tague said, half-jokingly. “I'm working harder, but my times are getting a little bit slower. But I’m also in a different age category. I’m still hoping for a 1 or 2 finish, but it will be tough.”

He’s found another avenue for his love of rowing, by training people in his home gym.

When he’s competing, he keeps his focus on the timing.

“I’m a numbers person, so I’m watching that screen, and I’m pacing myself to the tenth of second," Tague said.

He’ll be watching his times closely from now til February.

Even if it's his last race, he'll finish with the connections he’s made in the rowing community, making the past five years well worth it.

“I now have great friends from all around the world that I can visit at any time and want me to come row, so that’s been the best part,” Tague said.