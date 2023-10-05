‘Her name is never forgotten’: 10th anniversary Anabelle’s Angel Glow Run on Friday evening in Bend’s Old Mill

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Volunteers hosted an on-site registration Thursday at FootZone of Bend in preparation for Friday night's Anabelle's Angel Glow Run.

It's held in honor of Anabelle Wilson, who was diagnosed with a rare brain disease when she was just 2.5 years old.

She sadly passed away in 2017, but this race continues on in her honor.

The 5k and one-mile fun-run initially helped raise money for Anabelle's medical funds.

Now the race proceeds benefit a scholarship fund at Treehouse Therapies, the Bend pediatric clinic were Anabelle was a patient.

It's the tenth Angel Glow Race, but the first since Covid hit, and the third since she passed.

Alex Bass, Anabelle's mom, spoke with us while wearing the T-shirt from the first-ever Angel Glow Race.

“It says 'Anabelle's mom' on the back, and I’m very proud of that,” Bass said. "This event is important to me, because my daughter's name is on it. It's in her memory, it's in her honor, and I'm just so thankful that her legacy, even after passing away, gets to live on through this event, through these people, through these children, and her name is never forgotten."

The race is Central Oregon's only "glow run."

Online registration closed, but you can still sign up in person the day of the race.

The event opens at 5 p.m. in the Old Mill District, and will start the race at sunset.

All of the proceeds go to the Anabelle Wilson Scholarship Fund.