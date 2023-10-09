Oregon State’s DJ Uiagalelei and Joshua Gray named to Pac-12’s Team of the Week

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Beavers left Cal Saturday with a 52-40 win, and now have a few honors.

Joshua Gray has been named the conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Week for the second time this season.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was named the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Week, his first selection of the season, and to Pro Football Focus's College Team of the Week.

Uiagalelei threw for 275 yards and five touchdowns.

Jonathan Smith, the head football coach at Oregon State, touched on his QB’s play.

"I think his accuracy stood out. I mean, guys were open and he was throwing to the right spots. hitting guys, not just completing the pass, but hitting them in stride. You saw some of the catches and yards gained after it,” Smith said. "He was in a nice rhythm, confident, and he played really good football."

Oregon faces number 18 UCLA at home this week, who just beat Washington State.

The Cougars, of course, gave the Beavers their lone loss on the season.

The Bruins' only loss came to Utah, who Oregon State beat a few weeks ago.

Oregon and Washington play this Saturday after both teams were on a bye.