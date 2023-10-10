Bend pickleball players advocating and fundraising for lights at Pine Nursery Park

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A group of pickleball players in Bend are advocating and raising money for lights at the Pine Nursery Courts' west pickleball courts.

This past Friday, the group brought their own temporary lights from the hardware store, to raise awareness and get promises for funding.

Lighting could cost between $50,000-$70,000.

Bend Pickleball Club committed $30,000.

There's also been pledges from Thump Coffee and Tumalo Creek, and several other private donations.

Bend Pickleball member and teaching professional Justin Rose said lights will extend the playing hours, allowing more people to use and enjoy the courts.

"It extends the hours by four, possibly five hours of extra play to the public, where it's free,” Rose said. “Even though the Bend Pickleball club donated this money, it is for the public to play, not just club members. So the whole community is able to access free courts. Even after work, if you get off work at 6:00, you can come out here until 10:00 and have a good time with your family and friends."

If they raise the rest of the funds quickly, lights could be put up in the spring and ready to go in the Summer.

The group is holding another fundraising event in the coming weeks.