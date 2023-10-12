NPJ volleyball club acquires Bend Hoops, renames gym space ‘NPJ Sports Zone’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The gym space formerly known as Bend Hoops is under new ownership and will go by the name NPJ Sports Zone.

The building, on NE First Street in Bend, is home to youth practices, adult open gyms and other sporting events.

North Pacific Juniors, a Salem-based youth volleyball organization with a club in Bend, announced the re-branding of the building earlier this month.

NPJ Senior Director Adam Ellis says the Sports Zone will offer a variety of sports for adults and children, such as pickleball, racquetball, table tennis, futsal, basketball and volleyball.

He said the club can now hold camps, clinics and academies more often.

"One of the things we've been trying to do for year is have our own facility over here, so we weren't limited on our gym space for the athletes,” Ellis said. "Just looking forward to continuing to grow the game of volleyball in Central Oregon, and also being able to allow for a lot more programming. A lot of different opportunities for people to come into the gym and be able to use it."

Ellis said the club is always looking for opportunities to increase the number of courts, but there are no plans for expansion in the immediate future.

If you're interested in renting court space, you can call this number 541-306-4693.