Oregon and OSU head coaches on 2023 Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Coach of the Year award watch list

BEND, Ore, (KTVZ) -- Oregon and Oregon State's head football coaches have been named to the 2023 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year award watch list.

They are two of 26 head coaches on the watch list for the Bryant award, which is given annually to the top head coach in college football.

OSU head coach Jonathan Smith has the Beavers at 6-1 for the first time since the 2013 season.

Oregon State is ranked 12th by the Associated Press, its highest ranking since 2012.

It's also the first time in program history Oregon State has been ranked in the first eight weeks of the AP Poll.

Dan Lanning, in his second season at Oregon, has led the Ducks to a 5-1 start after going 10-3 with a win in the Holiday Bowl in 2022.

Oregon leads the nation in both scoring offense and total offense.

Its much-improved defense under Lanning ranks 11th in scoring and 13th in total defense.

UO is one of just four teams in the nation to rank in the top 15 in both scoring offense and scoring defense.

Additionally, defensive end Brandon Dorlus and offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson landed on the midseason watch list for the 2023 Lombardi award, which is given to the offensive or defensive linemen who exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL hall of fame head coach Vince Lombardi.