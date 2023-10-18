Skip to Content
Three C.O. girls volleyball teams set to win their conference; playoffs start next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The high school volleyball regular season is wrapping up, and we have quite a few league winners here in Central Oregon.

The Sisters Outlaws have secured a Mountain Valley Conference title for the sixth time in seven years.

The No. 1-ranked Outlaws went undefeated in league play, including two wins over second-ranked Pleasant Hill.

The Crook County Cowgirls won the Tri-Valley Conference for the second year in row.

The Cowgirls started slow, but went undefeated in league play.

In 5A, Bend High is in prime position to take another Intermountain Conference Title.

They take on the Summit Storm Thursday night for the last game of the season.

Playoffs in all leagues start next week.

