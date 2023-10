In Part 2 of The Big Playback Pre-Game Show, we hear what Mountain View head coach Brian Crum and his Summit counterpart Corben Hyatt have to say about their opponents in the major pre-playoff matchup. Plus, a look at the rest of Friday night's contests - and Noah's and Lee's Summit-Mtn. View score predictions.

