Summit girls rugby finishes fall season strong, looking forward to spring

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In just its first year as a club, the Summit girls rugby team found success this fall.

The team went 8-1 in this fall’s season, where teams compete with seven players, finishing in the middle of the table at the state tournament.

“Really crazy and super overwhelming,” Summit junior Hazel McRobie said of the past year. “Just amazing to be on this team and play with all these great girls.”

McRobie, with the help of co head coach Lindsay Gadsby, founded this team less than a year ago.

“I’ve always been into contact sports, and never really had the opportunity to play football or anything, because there's not really options for girls,” McRobie said. “And then I found rugby.”

McRobie never played rugby before last spring.

In the past year, she’s been named Summit's team captain, an all-state player, and all-region player for an international competition in Canada.

“She’s an excellent player,” coach Gadsby added. “I kind of laugh -- the harder she gets tackled, the quicker she gets up. She just loves it.”

Along with McRobie, four other players were selected to the all-state team.

“Hazel’s phenomenal, and we love having her as a captain. But its such a team sport ,it's a little bit hard to talk about one person in particular,” Gadsby said.

The team falls under the Summit umbrella, but has players from Bend High and Mountain View.

With impressive wins over more experienced valley teams this fall, McRobie and her team are excited for their second spring season, when teams compete with 11 players.

“I feel good,” McRobie said. “I feel like I have a long way to go, and I’m super-excited to continue this journey in Rugby.”

The spring season starts in February and goes until mid May.

Spots are available to any high school-aged girl in the Bend-La Pine area, public or private school.

If you're interested, you can find more information here.