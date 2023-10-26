Sweet revenge: Caldera girls soccer beats Summit 2-1 to claim IMC title
Summit beat Caldera last year on the last game of the season, winning the league title.
Summit beat Caldera last year on the last game of the season, winning the league title.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.