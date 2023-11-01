HS soccer playoffs: Summit boys & girls, Caldera, Sisters girls, CC Cowboys advance to quarterfinals

The Summit boys beat Centennial 8-0 at home and will face Ashland in the quarterfinals.

The Caldera girls beat Crater 1-0 at home, and will face Crescent Valley in the quarters.

The Summit girls beat Ashland 6-0, and will take on La Salle Prep in quarters.

The Sisters girls beat Salem Academy 8-0, and will take on Saint Mary's Medford in the quarterfinals.

The Crook County cowboys upset Tillamook 2-1. They will face The Dalles in the quarters.