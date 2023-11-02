Oregon’s 2024 football schedule released; no rivalry game with Oregon State

EUEGNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon has released its 2024 football schedule, and a longtime classic game is nowhere to be found.

The Ducks started the season with three non-conference games against Hawaii, Idaho and Texas Tech.

They'll then play nine in-conference Big Ten games, ending the season at home against Washington.

The Oregon-Oregon State game is not a part of the plan for 2024.

It's the topic of tonight's KTVZ.COM Poll: Should the Beavers and Ducks continue their annual rivalry game?