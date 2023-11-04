Sisters volleyball beats Pleasant Hill for 3A state title; Bend finishes in 2nd for second year in a row

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sisters is atop the 3A volleyball scene once again.

After dropping the first set of the championship match against division rival Pleasant Hill, the Outlaws ripped off three straight wins to claim a state title.

On match point, senior outside hitter Gracie Vohs dug a ball in the back row, giving Holly Davis a high enough pass to set senior middle blocker Bailey Robertson.

Robertson sent one high into the back left corner. All the Hillbillies could do was get a hand on it, but the ball hit the floor and the Outlaws crashed in with cheers, hugs and tears.

What a season it's been, and what a journey for this team, especially this group of seniors, including Robertson, Vohs, Mia Monahan, Katie Buller, Gracelyn Myhre and Ila Reid.

This team had finished 2nd, 4th and 3rd the past few years, but finally has their title.

Of course, a lot of the squad will return next year, including Holly Davis, Jordyn Monaghan, Paityn Cotner, Sophia Rush, Brooklynn Cooper, Kisten Elbek, and Kathryn Scholl.

Gracie Vohs was named the player of the match.