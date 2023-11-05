‘It feels cruel’: Portland Thorns lose NWSL semifinal 1-0 in double overtime

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Heavy rain, loud cheers, active whistles -- and a disappointed soccer club.

The Portland Thorns were unable to score in front of their home crowd Sunday night, losing 1-0 to NY/NJ Gotham FC, and fall short of becoming repeat champions.

All eyes on were Sophia Smith in this one, the reigning MVP and MVP finalist this year, still working her way back from injury.

The game was intense, with a number of whistles, a few yellow cards, and several missed opportunities to score.

It went into double overtime with the score tied 0-0.

In the 107th minute, Katie Stengle, scored a beauty in the upper left hand corner of the goal.

It would ultimately be the game winner.

"They just happened to finish one, and we didn't -- and that's sometimes how soccer goes," said Becky Sauerbrunn, a defender for the Thorns. "A little cruel -- it feels cruel, it feels cruel right now, but disappointing for sure."

Smith chimed in on the frustration.

"This stuff sucks. We'll definitely remember this feeling for sure," Smith said. "We know what it feels like to win, because we did that last year. We do not want to feel this again, so makes us hungrier."