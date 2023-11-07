Skip to Content
Bend Endurance Academy hosting open house Sunday at their new facility

Published 7:51 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Endurance Academy is inviting young climbers to check out the new facility this weekend.

The Youth Climbing and Program Center, at 222 SE Reed Market Road, Suite 200 in Bend, will host an open house from noon to 5 pm on Sunday.

The event will give climbers an opportunity to hear more about programs offered by Bend Endurance Academy, tour the climbing facility, and of course, do some climbing.

The event is free, but you must register ahead of time.

Sign up here

Noah Chast

