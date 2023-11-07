Summit volleyball player accepts scholarships to East Stroudsburg University

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The high school volleyball season is over, but the journey continues for Summit's Danica Becerril.

The middle blocker signed with East Stroudsburg University on both an athletic and academic scholarship.

Danica has been playing volleyball since she was 8 years old, and has been with the NPJ club for the past six years.

ESU is currently undefeated on the year and on a 17-match winning streak.

Congrats, Danica - and best of luck!