Summit boys soccer team makes state finals; Caldera and Sisters girls lose in semis

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon had three soccer teams competing for a state title berth, but only one succeeded.

The Summit Storm boys took on La Salle Prep on a chilly Tuesday afternoon.

The Storm held on to win 2-1 and move on to the state championship.

Bowen Teuber, a senior midfielder for the Storm, spoke about Summit’s goals.

“The expectations are always high,” Teuber said. “So league championship, state championship is always on our mind, but kind of have to go through the motions and get one at a time."

Ryder Poulin, a senior defender and another captain, feels good about the Storm’s chances.

"I think we're really looking forward to it,” Poulin said. “I think everyone is just meeting it with excitement and know that we play our game, and we're a good team. So if we do our job, we can win a state title."

The Storm won the state title two years ago, while both current captains were sophomores.

They're the #2 seed in this year's playoffs, facing the #8 seed in Hood River Valley.

The championship is Saturday at 1 pm at Sherwood High School near Portland.

The Caldera Wolfpack girls team, another #2 seed, lost 4-0 to North Eugene.

The Sisters girls lost 4-1 to the top seeded Valley Catholic.