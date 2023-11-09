Bend High celebrates three athletes committing to Division I schools

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Three Bend High athletes officially signed with division one schools Wednesday night, which was national Signing Day.

Chloe LeLuge will play volleyball at Cal Poly, Neve Gerard will continue Nordic skiing at Utah, and Addisen Fisher will play softball at UCLA.

The athletes took the moment to celebrate together in the main gym, and share their thoughts of what the process is like to become a Division One recruit.

"I think finding all of those aspects coming together in a place I really loved helped me finish that process,” LeLuge said.

Gerard talked about the importance of academics.

“I think that you can't really just be an athlete, you have to have some balance, and school's always a really good place to do that,” Gerard said.

Fisher touched on how to choose the right school.

"It still has to stay the same, of you loving the game, and loving whatever sport you play,” Fisher said. “For me, UCLA's always been my dream, and everything just felt perfect when I took my visit down there."

All three athletes thanked their families, teachers and coaches for all of their help in this journey.

Activities director Kevin Cooper highlighted all three are tremendous students academically, and in their character as well.

"Everybody has a dream right? Everybody has a dream. But these girls made their dreams goals,” Cooper said, gleaming with pride.