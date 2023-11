BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Caldera High's Biancha Emery has become the first skeleton athlete to qualify for the 2024 Youth Olympic Games.

Emery’s been competing in qualifiers in Norway and Korea the past few weeks.

She's spent time training with other skeleton athletes, competing, and taking a spill or two on the track.

She's recovered just fine, and now is set to compete in this winter's Youth Olympic Games.

Congrats!